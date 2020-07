Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Cozy Arcadia Condo in great central location. Walking distance to restaurants, schools and park. Unit is an end unit that has extra yard spaces. In immaculate gated complex. Newly remodeled kitchen and rest rooms. Laminate floor through second floor with fireplace and wet bar. 3rd floor has new hardwood flooring and skylights with high ceiling adding to the elegance. Master suit has walk-in closet and full bath. Shutter window blinds. Fresh paint.