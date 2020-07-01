2331 S 2nd Avenue

Amenities

Enjoy the holidays in your dream home today!! This beautiful custom home in the desired city of Arcadia has everything you need for day to day living and entertaining guests and family. The family and living rooms are perfect for large gatherings. The formal dining room is bright and spacious providing a welcoming environment. Gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, large center island with beautiful granite counter tops, pantry, and is complete with additional wok kitchen. The upstairs features a great floor plan with 4 bedroom suites. 2 suites with direct balcony access & a bonus loft. Master suite has dual fire place with sitting area, and one there is a downstairs guest suite. The home also features: library/office, laundry room, enitre home surround sound, circular driveway, wine cellar with temperature control, HD Home Theater with 7.1 surround sound, built in BBQ area, 3 car attached garage.