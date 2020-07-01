All apartments in Arcadia
2331 S 2nd Avenue

2331 South 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2331 South 2nd Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
media room
Enjoy the holidays in your dream home today!! This beautiful custom home in the desired city of Arcadia has everything you need for day to day living and entertaining guests and family. The family and living rooms are perfect for large gatherings. The formal dining room is bright and spacious providing a welcoming environment. Gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, large center island with beautiful granite counter tops, pantry, and is complete with additional wok kitchen. The upstairs features a great floor plan with 4 bedroom suites. 2 suites with direct balcony access & a bonus loft. Master suite has dual fire place with sitting area, and one there is a downstairs guest suite. The home also features: library/office, laundry room, enitre home surround sound, circular driveway, wine cellar with temperature control, HD Home Theater with 7.1 surround sound, built in BBQ area, 3 car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 S 2nd Avenue have any available units?
2331 S 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 2331 S 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 2331 S 2nd Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 S 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2331 S 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 S 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2331 S 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 2331 S 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2331 S 2nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 2331 S 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2331 S 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 S 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 2331 S 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2331 S 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2331 S 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 S 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2331 S 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2331 S 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2331 S 2nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

