Last updated April 1 2019 at 10:33 AM

220 Leland Way

Location

220 Leland Way, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
MOVE-IN READY + REMODELED one-story home in peaceful cul-de-sac with distinguished Arcadia School District. Fully renovated kitchen and updated bathrooms with modern amenities. Kitchen has been remodeled with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Offering 3 spacious bedrooms including master bedroom suite, all closets with custom shelving. Bright living room and dining room with double fireplaces. French doors lead to gated backyard with large covered patio, grassy lawns and orange tree - lots of space to entertain! Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, central A/C, and dual paned windows allow lots of natural light throughout. Individual laundry room, walk-in pantry and abundant built in storage. Detached 2-car garage with gated driveway for additional parking space. Conveniently located minutes away from award-winning schools, library, shopping, restaurants, parks, Westfield Santa Anita mall and freeway access. Available immediately!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Leland Way have any available units?
220 Leland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 220 Leland Way have?
Some of 220 Leland Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Leland Way currently offering any rent specials?
220 Leland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Leland Way pet-friendly?
No, 220 Leland Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 220 Leland Way offer parking?
Yes, 220 Leland Way offers parking.
Does 220 Leland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Leland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Leland Way have a pool?
No, 220 Leland Way does not have a pool.
Does 220 Leland Way have accessible units?
Yes, 220 Leland Way has accessible units.
Does 220 Leland Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Leland Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Leland Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 220 Leland Way has units with air conditioning.
