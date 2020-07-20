220 Leland Way

Amenities

MOVE-IN READY + REMODELED one-story home in peaceful cul-de-sac with distinguished Arcadia School District. Fully renovated kitchen and updated bathrooms with modern amenities. Kitchen has been remodeled with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Offering 3 spacious bedrooms including master bedroom suite, all closets with custom shelving. Bright living room and dining room with double fireplaces. French doors lead to gated backyard with large covered patio, grassy lawns and orange tree - lots of space to entertain! Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, central A/C, and dual paned windows allow lots of natural light throughout. Individual laundry room, walk-in pantry and abundant built in storage. Detached 2-car garage with gated driveway for additional parking space. Conveniently located minutes away from award-winning schools, library, shopping, restaurants, parks, Westfield Santa Anita mall and freeway access. Available immediately!

