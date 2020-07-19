All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 205 East Forest Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
205 East Forest Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

205 East Forest Avenue

205 East Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

205 East Forest Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Recently remodeled house with upgraded bathrooms and kitchen. Large fenced yard and covered patio. All extremely private.

Arcadia house with large fenced yard and covered patio off family room. Private patio off master. Property was completely redone with floor plan updated to include large kitchen open to enlarged family room. New roof, floors, plumbing and vinyl dual-pane windows that easily open and lock closed. Kitchen and bathrooms have granite counter tops. New deluxe appliances in kitchen. Walk-in shower in master. House is wired for cable and Internet. Not 100' from Eisenhower Park.
Recently remodeled house with upgraded bathrooms and kitchen. Large fenced yard and covered patio. All extremely private.

Arcadia house with large fenced yard and covered patio off family room. Private patio off master. Property was completely redone with floor plan updated to include large kitchen open to enlarged family room. New roof, floors, plumbing and vinyl dual-pane windows that easily open and lock closed. Kitchen and bathrooms have granite counter tops. New deluxe appliances in kitchen. Walk-in shower in master. House is wired for cable and Internet. Not 100' from Eisenhower Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 East Forest Avenue have any available units?
205 East Forest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 205 East Forest Avenue have?
Some of 205 East Forest Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 East Forest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
205 East Forest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 East Forest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 East Forest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 205 East Forest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 205 East Forest Avenue offers parking.
Does 205 East Forest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 East Forest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 East Forest Avenue have a pool?
No, 205 East Forest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 205 East Forest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 205 East Forest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 205 East Forest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 East Forest Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 East Forest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 205 East Forest Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pools
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles