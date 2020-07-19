205 East Forest Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Recently remodeled house with upgraded bathrooms and kitchen. Large fenced yard and covered patio. All extremely private.



Arcadia house with large fenced yard and covered patio off family room. Private patio off master. Property was completely redone with floor plan updated to include large kitchen open to enlarged family room. New roof, floors, plumbing and vinyl dual-pane windows that easily open and lock closed. Kitchen and bathrooms have granite counter tops. New deluxe appliances in kitchen. Walk-in shower in master. House is wired for cable and Internet. Not 100' from Eisenhower Park.

