1522 S Baldwin Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated range

Excellent condo situated in a great area of Arcadia with Baldwin Stocker Elementary School. Close to shopping and transportation. Gated complex with underground 2 car parking side by side. Very bright and airy unit. It offers 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath, an extra-large living room which opens to the kitchen, with attached stackable washer & dryer and half bath. The living room with a glass sliding door opens to the large fenced patio. Freshly painted throughout and just installed new laminate floors. Master bath fully remodeled recently.