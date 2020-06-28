All apartments in Arcadia
1522 S Baldwin Avenue

1522 Baldwin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1522 Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent condo situated in a great area of Arcadia with Baldwin Stocker Elementary School. Close to shopping and transportation. Gated complex with underground 2 car parking side by side. Very bright and airy unit. It offers 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath, an extra-large living room which opens to the kitchen, with attached stackable washer & dryer and half bath. The living room with a glass sliding door opens to the large fenced patio. Freshly painted throughout and just installed new laminate floors. Master bath fully remodeled recently.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 S Baldwin Avenue have any available units?
1522 S Baldwin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 1522 S Baldwin Avenue have?
Some of 1522 S Baldwin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 S Baldwin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1522 S Baldwin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 S Baldwin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1522 S Baldwin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1522 S Baldwin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1522 S Baldwin Avenue offers parking.
Does 1522 S Baldwin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1522 S Baldwin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 S Baldwin Avenue have a pool?
No, 1522 S Baldwin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1522 S Baldwin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1522 S Baldwin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 S Baldwin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 S Baldwin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1522 S Baldwin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1522 S Baldwin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

