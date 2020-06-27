All apartments in Arcadia
147 Woodruff Place

Location

147 Woodruff Place, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This south facing, single level home is situated on a beautiful street in west Arcadia. This stunningly remodeled home greets you with a sprawling grassy front lawn and paved driveway. Offering nearly 2,500 sq. ft. of living space on a 9,188 sq. ft. lot. You will enjoy a bright formal living room with gleaming hardwood floors, views to the front yard and a fireplace. The spacious family room also has a fireplace and opens onto the gourmet kitchen and dining area. The immaculate kitchen has been remodeled employing quartz countertops, custom cabinets, stainless steel sink and appliances, a center island, recessed lighting, designer pendant lights and a breakfast bar.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Woodruff Place have any available units?
147 Woodruff Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 147 Woodruff Place have?
Some of 147 Woodruff Place's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 Woodruff Place currently offering any rent specials?
147 Woodruff Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Woodruff Place pet-friendly?
No, 147 Woodruff Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 147 Woodruff Place offer parking?
No, 147 Woodruff Place does not offer parking.
Does 147 Woodruff Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Woodruff Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Woodruff Place have a pool?
No, 147 Woodruff Place does not have a pool.
Does 147 Woodruff Place have accessible units?
No, 147 Woodruff Place does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Woodruff Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 Woodruff Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Woodruff Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 Woodruff Place does not have units with air conditioning.
