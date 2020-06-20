All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:34 AM

1410 S 10th Avenue

1410 South 10th Avenue · (626) 385-7507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1410 South 10th Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$8,200

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 6731 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Move-In date can be sooner than July 1, 2020. This is a Gated Circular Driveway Home-Sweet-Custom-Home! A true comfort home with all the amenities that comes with a multi-million dollar custom home built in the early 1990's, and feels much newer still! A total of six bedrooms and six baths, including a full suite downstairs. Downstairs also comes with a bonus room for television/movie entertainment. Extra large Kitchen with extra large Center Island and subzero double fridge. Large Formal Dining room for large family/friends gatherings. Separate breakfast nook looks out to the backyard. Double staircases lead to upstairs. Upstairs with a spacious Master Bedroom with Fireplace and open and spacious bathroom. Private door from Master Bedroom leads to open balcony with view of mountains, and overlooks the swimming pool and the pool house, WOW! Separate room for study/office. A Jack-n-Jill Bedrooms set up. Laundry room is located upstairs as well. Circular driveway for extra parking! Many more features, must see for yourself! Please do not walk on property at this time, even when the gate is open, thank you!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 S 10th Avenue have any available units?
1410 S 10th Avenue has a unit available for $8,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1410 S 10th Avenue have?
Some of 1410 S 10th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 S 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1410 S 10th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 S 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1410 S 10th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1410 S 10th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1410 S 10th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1410 S 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 S 10th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 S 10th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1410 S 10th Avenue has a pool.
Does 1410 S 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1410 S 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 S 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 S 10th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 S 10th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 S 10th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
