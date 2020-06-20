1410 S 10th Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking pool fireplace refrigerator

Move-In date can be sooner than July 1, 2020. This is a Gated Circular Driveway Home-Sweet-Custom-Home! A true comfort home with all the amenities that comes with a multi-million dollar custom home built in the early 1990's, and feels much newer still! A total of six bedrooms and six baths, including a full suite downstairs. Downstairs also comes with a bonus room for television/movie entertainment. Extra large Kitchen with extra large Center Island and subzero double fridge. Large Formal Dining room for large family/friends gatherings. Separate breakfast nook looks out to the backyard. Double staircases lead to upstairs. Upstairs with a spacious Master Bedroom with Fireplace and open and spacious bathroom. Private door from Master Bedroom leads to open balcony with view of mountains, and overlooks the swimming pool and the pool house, WOW! Separate room for study/office. A Jack-n-Jill Bedrooms set up. Laundry room is located upstairs as well. Circular driveway for extra parking! Many more features, must see for yourself! Please do not walk on property at this time, even when the gate is open, thank you!!