139 Alice Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Brand new in Arcadia within the Arcadia Unified School District!! Brand new, bright and spacious condo in the heart of Arcadia, close to everything that Arcadia has to offer! Downstairs are living room bright and airy with large windows, kitchen with upgraded features and brand new appliances, private backyard through the kitchen and dining area, guest bathroom conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms including a master suite with beautiful master bathroom featuring jetted tub, double sinks and shower. Don't miss your chance to be the first one to live in the brand new condo!