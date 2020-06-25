All apartments in Arcadia
139 Alice Street
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:43 AM

139 Alice Street

139 Alice St · No Longer Available
Location

139 Alice St, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand new in Arcadia within the Arcadia Unified School District!! Brand new, bright and spacious condo in the heart of Arcadia, close to everything that Arcadia has to offer! Downstairs are living room bright and airy with large windows, kitchen with upgraded features and brand new appliances, private backyard through the kitchen and dining area, guest bathroom conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms including a master suite with beautiful master bathroom featuring jetted tub, double sinks and shower. Don't miss your chance to be the first one to live in the brand new condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Alice Street have any available units?
139 Alice Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 139 Alice Street have?
Some of 139 Alice Street's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Alice Street currently offering any rent specials?
139 Alice Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Alice Street pet-friendly?
No, 139 Alice Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 139 Alice Street offer parking?
No, 139 Alice Street does not offer parking.
Does 139 Alice Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Alice Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Alice Street have a pool?
No, 139 Alice Street does not have a pool.
Does 139 Alice Street have accessible units?
No, 139 Alice Street does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Alice Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Alice Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Alice Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Alice Street does not have units with air conditioning.
