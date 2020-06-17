135 W Live Oak Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Arcadia Schools await you! You will delighted as you drive up to your beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom Town

Home with an attached 2 car garage and an outside patio! The second level is relaxed family living and an entertainer's delight.

Savor your gourmet chef style kitchen complete with a generous kitchen island with room enough for seating. This is an open

floor plan design which features recessed lighting and expansive dual pane windows to allow natural lighting. You will be happy

to note that the unit comes with designer window coverings. In the living room area, you will enjoy engineered hardwood, while

the stairs and bedrooms have plush carpet. The bathrooms are designed with all the latest features for your comfort and

gratification. All of this and, washer and dryer hookups, built in cabinets and desks. Come home to the fine finishes, the open

floor plan and immense size of this home!