Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

135 W Live Oak Avenue

135 W Live Oak Ave · (626) 289-6660
Location

135 W Live Oak Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit H · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2038 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Arcadia Schools await you! You will delighted as you drive up to your beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom Town
Home with an attached 2 car garage and an outside patio! The second level is relaxed family living and an entertainer's delight.
Savor your gourmet chef style kitchen complete with a generous kitchen island with room enough for seating. This is an open
floor plan design which features recessed lighting and expansive dual pane windows to allow natural lighting. You will be happy
to note that the unit comes with designer window coverings. In the living room area, you will enjoy engineered hardwood, while
the stairs and bedrooms have plush carpet. The bathrooms are designed with all the latest features for your comfort and
gratification. All of this and, washer and dryer hookups, built in cabinets and desks. Come home to the fine finishes, the open
floor plan and immense size of this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 W Live Oak Avenue have any available units?
135 W Live Oak Avenue has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 135 W Live Oak Avenue have?
Some of 135 W Live Oak Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 W Live Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
135 W Live Oak Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 W Live Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 135 W Live Oak Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 135 W Live Oak Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 135 W Live Oak Avenue does offer parking.
Does 135 W Live Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 W Live Oak Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 W Live Oak Avenue have a pool?
No, 135 W Live Oak Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 135 W Live Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 135 W Live Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 135 W Live Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 W Live Oak Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 W Live Oak Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 W Live Oak Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
