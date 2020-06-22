133 California Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

REMODELED WOOD FLOOR!!! Highly desirable area in Arcadia. Short distance to 1st Ave Middle School, Santa Anita golf course, shopping, food, downtown Arcadia, and public transportation. Spacious 2 story condo featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, kitchen with breakfast area, private patio, central heat and air, and 2-car detached garage. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove are included with the home without warranty. No sublease allowed. Please use this link: https://apply.link/d3vux to submit application, run check report, and background check. All adults occupying the home will need a separate application.