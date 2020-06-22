All apartments in Arcadia
133 California Street
133 California Street

133 California Street · No Longer Available
Location

133 California Street, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
REMODELED WOOD FLOOR!!! Highly desirable area in Arcadia. Short distance to 1st Ave Middle School, Santa Anita golf course, shopping, food, downtown Arcadia, and public transportation. Spacious 2 story condo featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, kitchen with breakfast area, private patio, central heat and air, and 2-car detached garage. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove are included with the home without warranty. No sublease allowed. Please use this link: https://apply.link/d3vux to submit application, run check report, and background check. All adults occupying the home will need a separate application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 California Street have any available units?
133 California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 133 California Street have?
Some of 133 California Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 California Street currently offering any rent specials?
133 California Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 California Street pet-friendly?
No, 133 California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 133 California Street offer parking?
Yes, 133 California Street does offer parking.
Does 133 California Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 California Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 California Street have a pool?
No, 133 California Street does not have a pool.
Does 133 California Street have accessible units?
No, 133 California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 133 California Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 California Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 California Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 133 California Street has units with air conditioning.
