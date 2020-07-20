All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:06 AM

1301 San Carlos Rd

1301 San Carlos Road · No Longer Available
Location

1301 San Carlos Road, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Wide plank hardwood flooring runs throughout an open concept floorplan ideal for entertaining or casual living. Natural light shines through brand new sizeable dual pane windows complemented by recessed and designer lighting fixtures throughout. Enjoy a gourmet chefs kitchen with high coffered ceilings, Carrara marble countertops and backsplash, soft close custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Too many custom finishes and fixtures to list, including, beautiful casings, wainscoting, crown moldings, and luxury wall treatments

(RLNE4788133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 San Carlos Rd have any available units?
1301 San Carlos Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 1301 San Carlos Rd have?
Some of 1301 San Carlos Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 San Carlos Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1301 San Carlos Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 San Carlos Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 San Carlos Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1301 San Carlos Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1301 San Carlos Rd offers parking.
Does 1301 San Carlos Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 San Carlos Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 San Carlos Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1301 San Carlos Rd has a pool.
Does 1301 San Carlos Rd have accessible units?
No, 1301 San Carlos Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 San Carlos Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 San Carlos Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 San Carlos Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1301 San Carlos Rd has units with air conditioning.
