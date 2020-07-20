1301 San Carlos Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Wide plank hardwood flooring runs throughout an open concept floorplan ideal for entertaining or casual living. Natural light shines through brand new sizeable dual pane windows complemented by recessed and designer lighting fixtures throughout. Enjoy a gourmet chefs kitchen with high coffered ceilings, Carrara marble countertops and backsplash, soft close custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Too many custom finishes and fixtures to list, including, beautiful casings, wainscoting, crown moldings, and luxury wall treatments



