All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 1140 Arcadia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
1140 Arcadia Avenue
Last updated July 21 2019 at 6:53 AM

1140 Arcadia Avenue

1140 Arcadia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1140 Arcadia Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Arcadia School District. Wonderful Treeline Community, Large 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath With 1 Car Shared Garage and 1 Yard Parking Space.
Home has been Upgraded As Follow : New Vinyl Flooring Thru Out the Home, Fresh Custom Paint, New Refrigerator, Spacious Open Living Room,
Dining Area, Open Updated Kitchen, Powder Room Downstairs, Large Master Bedroom Suite with Bath. 2nd Bedroom with Balcony. It Is Very
Light and Brights. Must See It To Appreciate It. No Pet/ Smoker. Good Credit and Income Only !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 Arcadia Avenue have any available units?
1140 Arcadia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 1140 Arcadia Avenue have?
Some of 1140 Arcadia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 Arcadia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Arcadia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Arcadia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1140 Arcadia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 1140 Arcadia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1140 Arcadia Avenue offers parking.
Does 1140 Arcadia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 Arcadia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Arcadia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1140 Arcadia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1140 Arcadia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1140 Arcadia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Arcadia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 Arcadia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 Arcadia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1140 Arcadia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles