11 California Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This lovely turnkey gated community home has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. It features previously inviting open floor plan with a lot of natural lights, Newer updated kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Wood floor throughout the whole house. Attached two-car garage with laundry area and extra spaces for storage. The front private yard is ideal for summer barbecuing and morning espresso. Across the street from Arcadia Park and First Ave Middle School. Short distance to high school, public library, Golf court, and hospital.