All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 11 California Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
11 California Street
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

11 California Street

11 California Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11 California Street, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This lovely turnkey gated community home has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. It features previously inviting open floor plan with a lot of natural lights, Newer updated kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances. Wood floor throughout the whole house. Attached two-car garage with laundry area and extra spaces for storage. The front private yard is ideal for summer barbecuing and morning espresso. Across the street from Arcadia Park and First Ave Middle School. Short distance to high school, public library, Golf court, and hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 California Street have any available units?
11 California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 11 California Street have?
Some of 11 California Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 California Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 California Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 California Street pet-friendly?
No, 11 California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 11 California Street offer parking?
Yes, 11 California Street offers parking.
Does 11 California Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 California Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 California Street have a pool?
No, 11 California Street does not have a pool.
Does 11 California Street have accessible units?
No, 11 California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 California Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 California Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 California Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 California Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles