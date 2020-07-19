1036 Don Alvarado Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

North Arcadia home! Big house is sitting on 10,076 sqft lot, the living area is 3,114 sqft. 4 bedrooms 3 baths plus huge bonus room upstairs, bonus room can be used as an office, den, library or guest room. One of the bedrooms and 3/4 bath at downstairs. Good size Living room with vaulted ceiling and stone wall fireplace, family room with sliding door excess to the backyard, formal dinning room and individual laundry room, brand new carpet in all bedrooms, wood floor through whole downstairs. New fresh interior paint, new central air, wood plantation shutters, recess lighting, and energy save solar system. Remolded kitchen and all bathrooms, Corian counter tops, built-In appliances. Bright and Airy. Three Car attached Garage. It is located in highly desirable area. Easy excess 210 FWY, Arcadia Schools