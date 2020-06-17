1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access

Discount / Promo: SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE APRIL 30TH



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Amazing, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom apartment property rental in a lovely neighborhood in Arcadia.



The airy unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, as well as a ceiling fan. A tiled kitchen equipped with glossy granite countertops, cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage, and an oven/range. The bathroom is furnished with a vanity cabinet and a shower/tub combo. There is a coin-operated washer and dryer available. Centralized air conditioning is wall-mounted and installed for climate control in every unit of the apartment building. The tenant can use the community barbecue area.



Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and the internet. The landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage.



Additional Details:

One covered parking spot is included.



The pet-friendly unit welcomes small pets for only $200.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Tripolis Park, Michillinda Park, Hugo Reid Park, and Fairview Avenue Park.



(RLNE5570892)