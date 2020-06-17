All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23

1008 Huntington Drive · (408) 917-0430
Location

1008 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
Discount / Promo: SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE APRIL 30TH

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Amazing, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom apartment property rental in a lovely neighborhood in Arcadia.

The airy unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, as well as a ceiling fan. A tiled kitchen equipped with glossy granite countertops, cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage, and an oven/range. The bathroom is furnished with a vanity cabinet and a shower/tub combo. There is a coin-operated washer and dryer available. Centralized air conditioning is wall-mounted and installed for climate control in every unit of the apartment building. The tenant can use the community barbecue area.

Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable, and the internet. The landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
One covered parking spot is included.

The pet-friendly unit welcomes small pets for only $200.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Tripolis Park, Michillinda Park, Hugo Reid Park, and Fairview Avenue Park.

(RLNE5570892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23 have any available units?
1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23 have?
Some of 1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23 currently offering any rent specials?
1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23 is pet friendly.
Does 1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23 offer parking?
Yes, 1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23 does offer parking.
Does 1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23 have a pool?
No, 1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23 does not have a pool.
Does 1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23 have accessible units?
No, 1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23 has units with air conditioning.
