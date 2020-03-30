20707 Teton Road

Amenities

This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Apple Valley. There are many great shopping and dining opportunities nearby at the Jess Ranch Shopping Center. Home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and is newly built (2018). Nearby schools include Sitting Bull Academy and Apple Valley High School.



Upon entry is a very spacious living room with plenty of natural lighting. The living room, dining room, and kitchen have a nice open layout. Dining room features sliding glass doors that lead to the back porch. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space for all your storage needs and also has a beautiful curved breakfast bar! It also has stunning quartz counter tops and beautiful tile back splash. There are ceiling fans throughout the home. Bedrooms are good size and have walk-in closets. Rooms also feature motion sensor light switches. Hallway features cabinets for extra storage space.



Laundry room is conveniently located inside. This home has an attached 2 car garage with a nice long driveway. Front and backyards are very large. Front yard has beautiful landscaping and backyard is fully fenced. Backyard also includes a dog run and a covered patio, perfect to enjoy the weather. Don't miss out on this one!



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (760) 713-6690 ext. 1.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,760, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

