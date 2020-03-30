All apartments in Apple Valley
Last updated March 30 2020 at 3:16 PM

20707 Teton Road

20707 Teton Rd · (760) 266-7962
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20707 Teton Rd, Apple Valley, CA 92308

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1818 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Apple Valley. There are many great shopping and dining opportunities nearby at the Jess Ranch Shopping Center. Home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac and is newly built (2018). Nearby schools include Sitting Bull Academy and Apple Valley High School.

Upon entry is a very spacious living room with plenty of natural lighting. The living room, dining room, and kitchen have a nice open layout. Dining room features sliding glass doors that lead to the back porch. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space for all your storage needs and also has a beautiful curved breakfast bar! It also has stunning quartz counter tops and beautiful tile back splash. There are ceiling fans throughout the home. Bedrooms are good size and have walk-in closets. Rooms also feature motion sensor light switches. Hallway features cabinets for extra storage space.

Laundry room is conveniently located inside. This home has an attached 2 car garage with a nice long driveway. Front and backyards are very large. Front yard has beautiful landscaping and backyard is fully fenced. Backyard also includes a dog run and a covered patio, perfect to enjoy the weather. Don't miss out on this one!

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (760) 713-6690 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
12555-A Mariposa Rd.
Victorville, CA 92395
760-713-6690

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,760, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20707 Teton Road have any available units?
20707 Teton Road has a unit available for $1,760 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apple Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apple Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 20707 Teton Road have?
Some of 20707 Teton Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20707 Teton Road currently offering any rent specials?
20707 Teton Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20707 Teton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 20707 Teton Road is pet friendly.
Does 20707 Teton Road offer parking?
Yes, 20707 Teton Road does offer parking.
Does 20707 Teton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20707 Teton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20707 Teton Road have a pool?
No, 20707 Teton Road does not have a pool.
Does 20707 Teton Road have accessible units?
No, 20707 Teton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 20707 Teton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 20707 Teton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
