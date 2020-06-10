All apartments in Apple Valley
19389 Galloping Hill Road
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:17 AM

19389 Galloping Hill Road

19389 Galloping Hill Road · (909) 403-7521
Location

19389 Galloping Hill Road, Apple Valley, CA 92308

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1674 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with bonus office that shows so much pride of ownership. This property is located in the 55+ community of Jess Ranch and it is gated! It is conveniently located near many shopping centers and a short drive from the 15 freeway.

Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious entry way hallway that leads to the family room and kitchen. This home has new paint and carpet! It is a very open floor plan and has high ceilings, giving the home a very open feel. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, beautiful Corian counter tops and a large pantry! The living room has a nice fireplace, perfect to enjoy during the winter months, and a beautiful view of the backyard. The two bedrooms are very spacious and have amazing closets with tons of storage options. The additional office is similar sized. the master bathroom has a separate stand up shower and a tub. This property also has an indoor laundry room with additional cabinets.

The front yard has beautiful rock landscaping and a nice porch, perfect to sit out under and enjoy the beautiful California weather. This home comes with a 2-car attached garage. The backyard has a nice porch and beautiful landscaping. This property is a definite must see, do not miss out! Please note, double deposit is required.

Appliance included without warranty: refrigerator

This property is available to view by appointment, without an agent, via Tenant Turner. In order to view this home, you must visit our website at 123mesa.com, select this property, and click the button to “Schedule a Showing.” Once you answer the pre-screening questions through Tenant Turner and upload your ID, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for you to view the home. If the home is not ready for viewing, you will be added to a waitlist and will receive a text message as soon as it is available. Please do not visit the home without a scheduled appointment. Please do not call us to inquire about viewing the home if you have not followed these instructions.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
12555-A Mariposa Rd.
Victorville, CA 92395

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19389 Galloping Hill Road have any available units?
19389 Galloping Hill Road has a unit available for $1,510 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apple Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apple Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 19389 Galloping Hill Road have?
Some of 19389 Galloping Hill Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19389 Galloping Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
19389 Galloping Hill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19389 Galloping Hill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 19389 Galloping Hill Road is pet friendly.
Does 19389 Galloping Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 19389 Galloping Hill Road does offer parking.
Does 19389 Galloping Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19389 Galloping Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19389 Galloping Hill Road have a pool?
No, 19389 Galloping Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 19389 Galloping Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 19389 Galloping Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19389 Galloping Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 19389 Galloping Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
