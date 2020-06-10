19389 Galloping Hill Road

Amenities

Very beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with bonus office that shows so much pride of ownership. This property is located in the 55+ community of Jess Ranch and it is gated! It is conveniently located near many shopping centers and a short drive from the 15 freeway.



Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious entry way hallway that leads to the family room and kitchen. This home has new paint and carpet! It is a very open floor plan and has high ceilings, giving the home a very open feel. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, beautiful Corian counter tops and a large pantry! The living room has a nice fireplace, perfect to enjoy during the winter months, and a beautiful view of the backyard. The two bedrooms are very spacious and have amazing closets with tons of storage options. The additional office is similar sized. the master bathroom has a separate stand up shower and a tub. This property also has an indoor laundry room with additional cabinets.



The front yard has beautiful rock landscaping and a nice porch, perfect to sit out under and enjoy the beautiful California weather. This home comes with a 2-car attached garage. The backyard has a nice porch and beautiful landscaping. This property is a definite must see, do not miss out! Please note, double deposit is required.



Appliance included without warranty: refrigerator



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



