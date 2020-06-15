13968 Crow Rd.

Amenities

Beautiful Apple Valley Home with Solar - Beautiful three bedroom home with two bathrooms and a bonus room. This home has modern inspired elements without feeling any less like home. When you step through the front door, you are greeted with gorgeous wood floors that lead you into the living room which is focused around a cozy fireplace. Passing through the home leads you from the living room into this house's sparkling white kitchen with stainless steel appliances that make for an outstanding accent. Adjacent to the kitchen, is the dining room. With multiple windows to let light shine in, it makes for a perfect place to start your day, and end it as well. The master bedroom holds a private bathroom with a large walk in closet, as well as an extended standard closet. The bonus room of this home connects the master bedroom and the dining room to one another. If you believed this home couldn't get any better, it comes with solar! All in all, this home is a masterpiece to see.



No smoking.



Call The Property Connection for more information!



Qualifications: income must be double the rent, verifiable on paper, credit shows more positive accounts than negative, no evictions with good rental references, and a clear criminal background



Please visit our website to complete an application thepropertyconnection.org



Up to two small dogs (non-aggressive breeds) for an additional deposit of $200 each.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5845657)