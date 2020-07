Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

FOR LEASE!! 2000sf HOME IN APPLE VALLEY - READY FOR ALMOST IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!! IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR SPACE INSIDE AND OUT, THIS IS THE HOME FOR YOU. SITUATED ON ALMOST 1/2 ACRE, IT HAS A LARGE GATED CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY WHICH WILL HOLD MULTIPLE VEHICLES. THIS SPACIOUS HOME OFFERS AN OPEN STYLE LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN WITH LARGE FORMAL DINING ROOM. THERE IS A HUMONGOUS FAMILY ROOM OVERLOOKING THE BACKYARD. THERE IS A SEPARATE BONUS ROOM WHICH WILL MAKE A GREAT GAME ROOM. THE MASTER BEDROOM WILL ACCOMMODATE ANY SIZE FURNITURE AND HAS A SEPARATE SITTING AREA AND A LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. THE REMAINING BEDROOMS ARE GOOD SIZE. THE INTERIOR OF THE HOUSE HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED, ALL ROOMS HAVE TILE FLOORS. THE TWO CAR GARAGE OFFERS DIRECT ACCESS INTO THE HOUSE AND THERE IS A LARGE SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM. OUT BACK THERE IS A LARGE COVERED PATIO AND LOTS OF ROOM TO RUN AROUND IN. RV PARKING ON SIDE OF HOUSE WILL ACCOMMODATE A LARGE RV. THIS PROPERTY IS WITHIN IN WALKING DISTANCE TO THE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND JUST A SHORT RIDE TO APPLE VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL. THIS PROPERTY IS SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL "NAZ" AT 562-843-7574 TO SET UP A TIME TO SEE IT.



(RLNE4016561)