All apartments in Antioch
Find more places like 5409 Piute Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Antioch, CA
/
5409 Piute Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

5409 Piute Way

5409 Piute Way · (510) 779-3026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Antioch
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5409 Piute Way, Antioch, CA 94531

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5409 Piute Way · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2041 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Prewett Ranch Home - Remodeled and Close to Kaiser - View photos and tours on our company website. Custom fresh paint, new vinyl plank flooring, new granite counters, formal living and family rooms, Open Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, dining area, master suite, laundry room, three car garage, spacious yard, very close to Kaiser and public transportation, professionally managed. View photos and tours on our company website.

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=N6YZwP5G6Qd

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5409 Piute Way have any available units?
5409 Piute Way has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5409 Piute Way have?
Some of 5409 Piute Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5409 Piute Way currently offering any rent specials?
5409 Piute Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 Piute Way pet-friendly?
No, 5409 Piute Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Antioch.
Does 5409 Piute Way offer parking?
Yes, 5409 Piute Way does offer parking.
Does 5409 Piute Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5409 Piute Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 Piute Way have a pool?
No, 5409 Piute Way does not have a pool.
Does 5409 Piute Way have accessible units?
No, 5409 Piute Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 Piute Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5409 Piute Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5409 Piute Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5409 Piute Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5409 Piute Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mira Vista Hills
2201 San Jose Dr
Antioch, CA 94509
Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd
Antioch, CA 94509

Similar Pages

Antioch 2 BedroomsAntioch Apartments with Parking
Antioch Apartments with PoolAntioch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Antioch Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAWest Sacramento, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CABurlingame, CANewark, CA
Pittsburg, CAMenlo Park, CADanville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAManteca, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CASuisun City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity