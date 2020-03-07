948 Athen Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home located just below the Foothills in Altadena. It features 3 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms. Spacious living room welcoming you with bay window, fireplace and hardwood floors. Formal dining area with skylight and hardwood floors. Kitchen has oak cabinets, tiled counters, center island with gas cooktop, disposal and built-in gas oven. The back entertainment deck has views of the city and mountain views from the front of the house on a clear day, adjacent breakfast area. Master suite offers a big closet, 3/4 bath, french doors leading to viewing deck. A newer hallway bathroom with marble floors serves the additional two bedrooms, duel pane windows, new carpet in 2 bedrooms, refrigerator, washer & dryer and 2 car garage with a work room or office that offers 1/2 bath. Beautifully landscaped grounds. Come make this your home!