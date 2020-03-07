All apartments in Altadena
Last updated March 7 2020 at 3:42 AM

948 Athen Street

948 Athens Street · No Longer Available
Location

948 Athens Street, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home located just below the Foothills in Altadena. It features 3 bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms. Spacious living room welcoming you with bay window, fireplace and hardwood floors. Formal dining area with skylight and hardwood floors. Kitchen has oak cabinets, tiled counters, center island with gas cooktop, disposal and built-in gas oven. The back entertainment deck has views of the city and mountain views from the front of the house on a clear day, adjacent breakfast area. Master suite offers a big closet, 3/4 bath, french doors leading to viewing deck. A newer hallway bathroom with marble floors serves the additional two bedrooms, duel pane windows, new carpet in 2 bedrooms, refrigerator, washer & dryer and 2 car garage with a work room or office that offers 1/2 bath. Beautifully landscaped grounds. Come make this your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 948 Athen Street have any available units?
948 Athen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 948 Athen Street have?
Some of 948 Athen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 948 Athen Street currently offering any rent specials?
948 Athen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 Athen Street pet-friendly?
No, 948 Athen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 948 Athen Street offer parking?
Yes, 948 Athen Street offers parking.
Does 948 Athen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 948 Athen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 Athen Street have a pool?
No, 948 Athen Street does not have a pool.
Does 948 Athen Street have accessible units?
No, 948 Athen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 948 Athen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 948 Athen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 948 Athen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 948 Athen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
