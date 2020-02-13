729 E Sacramento Street

Amenities

This spectacular property consists of a newly remodeled two bed one bath front bungalow with a private patio and a beautifully landscaped front yard! The home is open and bright with great windows, premium laminate flooring and recessed lighting with dimmers. Custom molding frames the spacious living room and separate dining area. The updated mid-century kitchen includes dishwasher, large microwave, stove, garbage disposal and laundry hookups right outside the kitchen side door! Extensive features include designer closets with built in organizers and central HVAC. The updated bathroom is exquisitely appointed with beautiful subway tile, hand held shower head, and vanity medicine cabinet with mirrored interior, plus newly installed ceiling fan/heater. Onsite parking consists of 2 assigned front parking spaces. The residence is located in the desirable bedroom community of Altadena, two blocks from historic Christmas Tree Lane. A wonderful place to call home! Pet Friendly!