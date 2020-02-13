All apartments in Altadena
Find more places like 729 E Sacramento Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
729 E Sacramento Street
Last updated February 13 2020 at 2:56 PM

729 E Sacramento Street

729 East Sacramento Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altadena
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

729 East Sacramento Street, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This spectacular property consists of a newly remodeled two bed one bath front bungalow with a private patio and a beautifully landscaped front yard! The home is open and bright with great windows, premium laminate flooring and recessed lighting with dimmers. Custom molding frames the spacious living room and separate dining area. The updated mid-century kitchen includes dishwasher, large microwave, stove, garbage disposal and laundry hookups right outside the kitchen side door! Extensive features include designer closets with built in organizers and central HVAC. The updated bathroom is exquisitely appointed with beautiful subway tile, hand held shower head, and vanity medicine cabinet with mirrored interior, plus newly installed ceiling fan/heater. Onsite parking consists of 2 assigned front parking spaces. The residence is located in the desirable bedroom community of Altadena, two blocks from historic Christmas Tree Lane. A wonderful place to call home! Pet Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 E Sacramento Street have any available units?
729 E Sacramento Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 729 E Sacramento Street have?
Some of 729 E Sacramento Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 E Sacramento Street currently offering any rent specials?
729 E Sacramento Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 E Sacramento Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 E Sacramento Street is pet friendly.
Does 729 E Sacramento Street offer parking?
Yes, 729 E Sacramento Street offers parking.
Does 729 E Sacramento Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 E Sacramento Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 E Sacramento Street have a pool?
No, 729 E Sacramento Street does not have a pool.
Does 729 E Sacramento Street have accessible units?
No, 729 E Sacramento Street does not have accessible units.
Does 729 E Sacramento Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 E Sacramento Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 729 E Sacramento Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 729 E Sacramento Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Altadena 2 BedroomsAltadena Apartments with Balcony
Altadena Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAltadena Dog Friendly Apartments
Altadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Montebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

President Streets

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts