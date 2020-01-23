All apartments in Altadena
715 Devirian Pl
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

715 Devirian Pl

715 Devirian Place · No Longer Available
Location

715 Devirian Place, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Ideal family home conveniently located near the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, easy freeway access and minutes away from beautiful Altadena and Pasadena hiking trails.

This appealing home has been tastefully redone to preserve and enhance its traditional charm. The home was recently remodeled and equipped with new hardwood floors, new cabinetry, remodeled bathrooms, several windows to maximize natural lighting as well as a loft space on the 2nd floor which includes a full wet bar. The kitchen has been redone with appliances (incl refrigerator), quartz counters and a window-lit breakfast area. Enclosed laundry room with washer and dryer included.

The home has plenty of parking with a large driveway as well as additional space in the front driveway. Home is enclosed with a beautiful wood gate which provides a sense of privacy and security.

Tenant to be responsible for all utilities. Small pet ok with 200 deposit and $25 monthly fee.

Please call Sam (949) 689 1558

(RLNE5329608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Devirian Pl have any available units?
715 Devirian Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 715 Devirian Pl have?
Some of 715 Devirian Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Devirian Pl currently offering any rent specials?
715 Devirian Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Devirian Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 Devirian Pl is pet friendly.
Does 715 Devirian Pl offer parking?
Yes, 715 Devirian Pl offers parking.
Does 715 Devirian Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 Devirian Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Devirian Pl have a pool?
No, 715 Devirian Pl does not have a pool.
Does 715 Devirian Pl have accessible units?
No, 715 Devirian Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Devirian Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Devirian Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Devirian Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 715 Devirian Pl has units with air conditioning.

