715 Devirian Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal parking recently renovated air conditioning

Ideal family home conveniently located near the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, easy freeway access and minutes away from beautiful Altadena and Pasadena hiking trails.



This appealing home has been tastefully redone to preserve and enhance its traditional charm. The home was recently remodeled and equipped with new hardwood floors, new cabinetry, remodeled bathrooms, several windows to maximize natural lighting as well as a loft space on the 2nd floor which includes a full wet bar. The kitchen has been redone with appliances (incl refrigerator), quartz counters and a window-lit breakfast area. Enclosed laundry room with washer and dryer included.



The home has plenty of parking with a large driveway as well as additional space in the front driveway. Home is enclosed with a beautiful wood gate which provides a sense of privacy and security.



Tenant to be responsible for all utilities. Small pet ok with 200 deposit and $25 monthly fee.



Please call Sam (949) 689 1558



(RLNE5329608)