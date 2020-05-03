632 Coate Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Corner Lot -Panoramic Views. Spacious French Villa with city and mountain views in quiet and prestigious La Vina gated community. This quarter-acre estate is one of the largest lots in La Vina with expansive views. Proximity to everything while providing secure, peaceful, recreational retreat, complete with swimming facilities, hiking trail access, private park, meditative oak groves. Breathtaking vaulted circular foyer, spacious hallways, formal dining room, modern living room with fireplace, French doors and dramatic two-story ceilings. Private en-suite bedroom with full bathroom perfect for guests and features private entry and patio with trellis and Wisteria vines. Large updated open-kitchen, substantial granite-island, walk-in pantry, stainless-steel Kitchen Aid and Sub-Zero appliances. Sunny dining alcove shares two-sided smart-gas fireplace with one of two family rooms. Second large downstairs bedroom has walk-in closet and exterior French doors, to use as a study, library or personal office. Panoramic views from the second story balcony off master suite with en-suite bathroom and a bonus room for a nursery/6th-bedroom/2nd office. Grand walk-in closet connects to additional 300sf built-out attic storage. Two Jack and Jill bedrooms off second large family room have separate vanities flanking full bathroom. The backyard with flagstone rounds-out this gorgeous property with two enchanting patios and features over-sized saltwater spa!