Altadena, CA
632 Coate Court
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM

632 Coate Court

632 Coate Court · No Longer Available
Location

632 Coate Court, Altadena, CA 91001
La Viña

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Corner Lot -Panoramic Views. Spacious French Villa with city and mountain views in quiet and prestigious La Vina gated community. This quarter-acre estate is one of the largest lots in La Vina with expansive views. Proximity to everything while providing secure, peaceful, recreational retreat, complete with swimming facilities, hiking trail access, private park, meditative oak groves. Breathtaking vaulted circular foyer, spacious hallways, formal dining room, modern living room with fireplace, French doors and dramatic two-story ceilings. Private en-suite bedroom with full bathroom perfect for guests and features private entry and patio with trellis and Wisteria vines. Large updated open-kitchen, substantial granite-island, walk-in pantry, stainless-steel Kitchen Aid and Sub-Zero appliances. Sunny dining alcove shares two-sided smart-gas fireplace with one of two family rooms. Second large downstairs bedroom has walk-in closet and exterior French doors, to use as a study, library or personal office. Panoramic views from the second story balcony off master suite with en-suite bathroom and a bonus room for a nursery/6th-bedroom/2nd office. Grand walk-in closet connects to additional 300sf built-out attic storage. Two Jack and Jill bedrooms off second large family room have separate vanities flanking full bathroom. The backyard with flagstone rounds-out this gorgeous property with two enchanting patios and features over-sized saltwater spa!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 Coate Court have any available units?
632 Coate Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 632 Coate Court have?
Some of 632 Coate Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 Coate Court currently offering any rent specials?
632 Coate Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 Coate Court pet-friendly?
No, 632 Coate Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 632 Coate Court offer parking?
No, 632 Coate Court does not offer parking.
Does 632 Coate Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 Coate Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 Coate Court have a pool?
No, 632 Coate Court does not have a pool.
Does 632 Coate Court have accessible units?
No, 632 Coate Court does not have accessible units.
Does 632 Coate Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 632 Coate Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 632 Coate Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 Coate Court does not have units with air conditioning.

