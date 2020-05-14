466 Punahou St

Amenities

Wonderful home located in desirable area of Altadena. The property features 4BR + Den with a cozy brick fireplace, 1.75BA and has 1,628 sqft. of living space. The property sits on huge lot 10,436 sqft lot and has a park-like private yard with large patio area, perfect for entertaining. The home also as a spacious kitchen with breakfast area, lush gleaming hardwood floors, spacious living room with light filled windows that allow you to look out toward the private back yard, It also has central air & heat and a 2 car attached garage. Don't miss out on this excellent home.