3624 Canyon Crest Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub

A picture perfect, turn-key three bedroom, two bath Mid-Century canyon home in the sought-after lower Meadows. The welcoming residence is light and bright with an ideal floor plan for entertaining. The house has been meticulously cared for and was done so as to marry the style of the period with the modern amenities of today. You step into a sunlit living room wrapped in windows, offering peek-a-boo canyon views, all leading into a renovated kitchen with stainless appliances, bumped out boxed windows, a charming desk area and attached laundry room. There are attractive details throughout including hardwood floors, an inviting fireplace with custom mantle, recessed lighting and spacious rooms bathed in light. The gated property feels like a private oasis with its verdant, terraced lot and old growth trees. The rear, serene yard includes a welcoming spa and patio that is perfect space for celebrating with friends or for quiet dinners under the stars. This is an incredible retreat that would be pleasure to call home!