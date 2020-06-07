All apartments in Altadena
3360 Glenrose Ave

3360 Glenrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3360 Glenrose Avenue, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This charming Spanish home sits at the base of the Altadena foothills and has been lovingly maintained by it's current owners over the years. Hardwood flooring, original wood frame windows, built-in cabinetry and a period fireplace highlight the living and dining areas! It features 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths with an updated kitchen and family room that flow out onto the expansive grounds of this home. The yard is an entertainers paradise with a dramatic covered patio and fireplace where you can enjoy the lushly landscaped grounds or take a dip in the sparkling pool! Landlord pays for water & gardener!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3360 Glenrose Ave have any available units?
3360 Glenrose Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 3360 Glenrose Ave have?
Some of 3360 Glenrose Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3360 Glenrose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3360 Glenrose Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3360 Glenrose Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3360 Glenrose Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 3360 Glenrose Ave offer parking?
No, 3360 Glenrose Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3360 Glenrose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3360 Glenrose Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3360 Glenrose Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3360 Glenrose Ave has a pool.
Does 3360 Glenrose Ave have accessible units?
No, 3360 Glenrose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3360 Glenrose Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3360 Glenrose Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3360 Glenrose Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3360 Glenrose Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

