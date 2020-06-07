3360 Glenrose Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This charming Spanish home sits at the base of the Altadena foothills and has been lovingly maintained by it's current owners over the years. Hardwood flooring, original wood frame windows, built-in cabinetry and a period fireplace highlight the living and dining areas! It features 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths with an updated kitchen and family room that flow out onto the expansive grounds of this home. The yard is an entertainers paradise with a dramatic covered patio and fireplace where you can enjoy the lushly landscaped grounds or take a dip in the sparkling pool! Landlord pays for water & gardener!