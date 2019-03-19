3224 Olive Ave.

Amenities

A beautiful cottage built by E.P. Janes - Copy and paste this link for a video tour: https://photos.app.goo.gl/7tu7dBbyQ2dKhJmZ6



Beautiful and cozy E.P. Janes built cottage nestled near the hills of Altadena. At 1,062 sq. ft. this 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home is shown with original hardwood floors, new paint throughout, a stove and dishwasher. Washer hookups are available as well. Central A/C and Heat will keep you comfortable year-round. A detached, single car garage is located in the rear of this home's spacious driveway. The driveway can easily fit 3-4 cars ideal when you have guests visiting. A large dining area is available as well as a chimney adorned living room.



Nearby schools include Nia Educational Charter School, Odyssey Charter School and Jane Warner's School. The closest grocery stores are Bo's Altadena Market, Baja Ranch Market and Figueroa Pump Station. Nearby coffee shops include Robot Coffee, Unincorporated Coffee Roasters and Red Hen Cafe.



Renter to do their own investigations in regards to all local schools, restaurants, and gas stations.



Home is where the heart is and you'll find this to be true when visiting this property!



Please text or call (text preferred) at 818-355-2549



Rick Velasquez, Property Supervisor/Realtor

LRS Realty & Management, Inc.

CA DRE#01783509



