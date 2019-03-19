All apartments in Altadena
3224 Olive Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3224 Olive Ave.

3224 Olive Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3224 Olive Avenue, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
garage
A beautiful cottage built by E.P. Janes - Copy and paste this link for a video tour: https://photos.app.goo.gl/7tu7dBbyQ2dKhJmZ6

Beautiful and cozy E.P. Janes built cottage nestled near the hills of Altadena. At 1,062 sq. ft. this 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home is shown with original hardwood floors, new paint throughout, a stove and dishwasher. Washer hookups are available as well. Central A/C and Heat will keep you comfortable year-round. A detached, single car garage is located in the rear of this home's spacious driveway. The driveway can easily fit 3-4 cars ideal when you have guests visiting. A large dining area is available as well as a chimney adorned living room.

Nearby schools include Nia Educational Charter School, Odyssey Charter School and Jane Warner's School. The closest grocery stores are Bo's Altadena Market, Baja Ranch Market and Figueroa Pump Station. Nearby coffee shops include Robot Coffee, Unincorporated Coffee Roasters and Red Hen Cafe.

Renter to do their own investigations in regards to all local schools, restaurants, and gas stations.

Home is where the heart is and you'll find this to be true when visiting this property!

Please text or call (text preferred) at 818-355-2549

Rick Velasquez, Property Supervisor/Realtor
LRS Realty & Management, Inc.
CA DRE#01783509

We are an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4421934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3224 Olive Ave. have any available units?
3224 Olive Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 3224 Olive Ave. have?
Some of 3224 Olive Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3224 Olive Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3224 Olive Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3224 Olive Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3224 Olive Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 3224 Olive Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3224 Olive Ave. offers parking.
Does 3224 Olive Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3224 Olive Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3224 Olive Ave. have a pool?
No, 3224 Olive Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3224 Olive Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3224 Olive Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3224 Olive Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3224 Olive Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3224 Olive Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3224 Olive Ave. has units with air conditioning.
