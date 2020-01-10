3000 Crestford Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking tennis court

Strikingly remodeled residence nestled in the foothills of Altadena just a few minutes from JPL and the scenic beauty of the Arroyo Seco, All new appliances, gorgeous stone counters, soft close custom European cabinetry, customized closets, newly installed central air and heat, copper plumbing, and authentic natural hardwood floors are just a few of the highlights. Two majestic Oak Trees enhance the front and rear yards, creating the perfect place to gather around the outdoor fire-pit while relaxing and entertaining friends. A lovely outdoor covered dining patio will be your happy place this summer. This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the rarely offered modern aesthetics, functionality and comforts of a special home in a peaceful and serene setting. Brookside Park, Golf Course, Tennis Courts, the World Famous Rose Bowl, Aquatics Center, along with walking, horseback riding, hiking and biking trails are all readily accessible. Start your morning with breakfast and coffee at LINCOLN, then enjoy the vibrant nightlife, shopping and restaurants of Pasadena's Old Towne. All this, with easy access to Glendale, Burbank, DTLA.