Altadena, CA
3000 Crestford Drive
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:47 AM

3000 Crestford Drive

3000 Crestford Drive · No Longer Available
Altadena
Apartments with Balconies
Apartments with Garages
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
2 Bedroom Apartments
Location

3000 Crestford Drive, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Strikingly remodeled residence nestled in the foothills of Altadena just a few minutes from JPL and the scenic beauty of the Arroyo Seco, All new appliances, gorgeous stone counters, soft close custom European cabinetry, customized closets, newly installed central air and heat, copper plumbing, and authentic natural hardwood floors are just a few of the highlights. Two majestic Oak Trees enhance the front and rear yards, creating the perfect place to gather around the outdoor fire-pit while relaxing and entertaining friends. A lovely outdoor covered dining patio will be your happy place this summer. This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the rarely offered modern aesthetics, functionality and comforts of a special home in a peaceful and serene setting. Brookside Park, Golf Course, Tennis Courts, the World Famous Rose Bowl, Aquatics Center, along with walking, horseback riding, hiking and biking trails are all readily accessible. Start your morning with breakfast and coffee at LINCOLN, then enjoy the vibrant nightlife, shopping and restaurants of Pasadena's Old Towne. All this, with easy access to Glendale, Burbank, DTLA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Crestford Drive have any available units?
3000 Crestford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 3000 Crestford Drive have?
Some of 3000 Crestford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Crestford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Crestford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Crestford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Crestford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 3000 Crestford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Crestford Drive offers parking.
Does 3000 Crestford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Crestford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Crestford Drive have a pool?
No, 3000 Crestford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3000 Crestford Drive have accessible units?
No, 3000 Crestford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Crestford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 Crestford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 Crestford Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3000 Crestford Drive has units with air conditioning.
