All apartments in Altadena
Find more places like 2480 Galbreth Rd Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
2480 Galbreth Rd Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2480 Galbreth Rd Road

2480 Galbreth Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altadena
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2480 Galbreth Road, Altadena, CA 91104
Altadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 1940's cottage-style bungalow in popular NE Pasadena neighborhood. This lovely solar home w/ mountain views features four bedrooms (including a master) and two full bathrooms, bright and cheery colors throughout the house, elevated back deck great for outdoor entertaining, cozy living room w/ fireplace, spacious dining room, nice kitchen, and a private fenced rear yard with room to play. Hardwood floors throughout. Detached 2-car garage. Home can come fully furnished for $4,400/month.Located close to the Metro Gold Line, ethnic groceries, hiking trails, terrific public & private schools, excellent fitness centers, Victory Park Saturday Farmers' Market, Alice's Dog Park, and a multitude of restaurants and coffee houses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2480 Galbreth Rd Road have any available units?
2480 Galbreth Rd Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 2480 Galbreth Rd Road have?
Some of 2480 Galbreth Rd Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2480 Galbreth Rd Road currently offering any rent specials?
2480 Galbreth Rd Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2480 Galbreth Rd Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2480 Galbreth Rd Road is pet friendly.
Does 2480 Galbreth Rd Road offer parking?
Yes, 2480 Galbreth Rd Road offers parking.
Does 2480 Galbreth Rd Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2480 Galbreth Rd Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2480 Galbreth Rd Road have a pool?
No, 2480 Galbreth Rd Road does not have a pool.
Does 2480 Galbreth Rd Road have accessible units?
No, 2480 Galbreth Rd Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2480 Galbreth Rd Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2480 Galbreth Rd Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2480 Galbreth Rd Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2480 Galbreth Rd Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Altadena 2 BedroomsAltadena Apartments with Balconies
Altadena Apartments with GaragesAltadena Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Altadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

President Streets

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts