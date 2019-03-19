2480 Galbreth Rd Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 1940's cottage-style bungalow in popular NE Pasadena neighborhood. This lovely solar home w/ mountain views features four bedrooms (including a master) and two full bathrooms, bright and cheery colors throughout the house, elevated back deck great for outdoor entertaining, cozy living room w/ fireplace, spacious dining room, nice kitchen, and a private fenced rear yard with room to play. Hardwood floors throughout. Detached 2-car garage. Home can come fully furnished for $4,400/month.Located close to the Metro Gold Line, ethnic groceries, hiking trails, terrific public & private schools, excellent fitness centers, Victory Park Saturday Farmers' Market, Alice's Dog Park, and a multitude of restaurants and coffee houses.