Last updated February 24 2020 at 5:19 AM

2452 Boulder Road

2452 Boulder Road · No Longer Available
Location

2452 Boulder Road, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful, updated, Spanish Revival located in one of Altadena's picturesque Country Club neighborhoods. This home is an entertainer's delight situated on a 1/4+ acre with over 3,000 sq. ft. of living space! Upon entering, through the large private courtyard, you are greeted by a formal entry, a grand dining room, and a living room featuring a marble fireplace and hardwood floors. The kitchen has been newly renovated with new appliances, cabinetry, quartz countertops, a sit-down island, and awalk-in pantry. Attached is a newly-renovated laundry room with a brand new washer and dryer. The converted garage can be used as a large family room or game room. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms and a large, shared bath with separate bathtub and shower. Downstairs includes a renovated bath with a shower; a bedroom; a bonus room off the living room with a powder room.In addition to the rambling side yard and back yard featuring a pool and spa, the property has several private hideawayssuch as two courtyards, and a large tiled balcony off the master bedroom overlooking the home's gorgeous surroundings. Mature trees abound on the property including fruit-bearing trees such as loquat, fig, lemon and guava. Don't miss your chance to live in this dream home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2452 Boulder Road have any available units?
2452 Boulder Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 2452 Boulder Road have?
Some of 2452 Boulder Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2452 Boulder Road currently offering any rent specials?
2452 Boulder Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2452 Boulder Road pet-friendly?
No, 2452 Boulder Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 2452 Boulder Road offer parking?
Yes, 2452 Boulder Road offers parking.
Does 2452 Boulder Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2452 Boulder Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2452 Boulder Road have a pool?
Yes, 2452 Boulder Road has a pool.
Does 2452 Boulder Road have accessible units?
No, 2452 Boulder Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2452 Boulder Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2452 Boulder Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2452 Boulder Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2452 Boulder Road does not have units with air conditioning.
