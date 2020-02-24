2452 Boulder Road

Amenities

Beautiful, updated, Spanish Revival located in one of Altadena's picturesque Country Club neighborhoods. This home is an entertainer's delight situated on a 1/4+ acre with over 3,000 sq. ft. of living space! Upon entering, through the large private courtyard, you are greeted by a formal entry, a grand dining room, and a living room featuring a marble fireplace and hardwood floors. The kitchen has been newly renovated with new appliances, cabinetry, quartz countertops, a sit-down island, and awalk-in pantry. Attached is a newly-renovated laundry room with a brand new washer and dryer. The converted garage can be used as a large family room or game room. Upstairs are two spacious bedrooms and a large, shared bath with separate bathtub and shower. Downstairs includes a renovated bath with a shower; a bedroom; a bonus room off the living room with a powder room.In addition to the rambling side yard and back yard featuring a pool and spa, the property has several private hideawayssuch as two courtyards, and a large tiled balcony off the master bedroom overlooking the home's gorgeous surroundings. Mature trees abound on the property including fruit-bearing trees such as loquat, fig, lemon and guava. Don't miss your chance to live in this dream home!