Last updated March 19 2019 at 6:14 AM

2172 Garfias Drive

2172 Garfias Drive
Location

2172 Garfias Drive, Altadena, CA 91104
PresidentStreets

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bath Ranch style home located at the end of a private drive in popular NE Pasadena. Clean & bright, and move-in ready w/ an updated kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, and a spacious family/bonus room. Sliding glass doors lead out to the rear patios and garden, dotted with lemon, fig and avocado trees. Additional features include; forced heat & A/C, and attached garage. Close proximity to the Metro Gold Line, ethnic groceries, hiking trails, terrific public & private schools, excellent fitness centers, Victory Park Saturday Farmers' Market, Alice's Dog Park, and a multitude of restaurants and coffee houses. Don't miss this home and make it "Where Your Home Happens."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2172 Garfias Drive have any available units?
2172 Garfias Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 2172 Garfias Drive have?
Some of 2172 Garfias Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2172 Garfias Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2172 Garfias Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2172 Garfias Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2172 Garfias Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2172 Garfias Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2172 Garfias Drive offers parking.
Does 2172 Garfias Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2172 Garfias Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2172 Garfias Drive have a pool?
No, 2172 Garfias Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2172 Garfias Drive have accessible units?
No, 2172 Garfias Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2172 Garfias Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2172 Garfias Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2172 Garfias Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2172 Garfias Drive has units with air conditioning.
