2172 Garfias Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dog park gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom/2 bath Ranch style home located at the end of a private drive in popular NE Pasadena. Clean & bright, and move-in ready w/ an updated kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, and a spacious family/bonus room. Sliding glass doors lead out to the rear patios and garden, dotted with lemon, fig and avocado trees. Additional features include; forced heat & A/C, and attached garage. Close proximity to the Metro Gold Line, ethnic groceries, hiking trails, terrific public & private schools, excellent fitness centers, Victory Park Saturday Farmers' Market, Alice's Dog Park, and a multitude of restaurants and coffee houses. Don't miss this home and make it "Where Your Home Happens."