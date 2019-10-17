All apartments in Altadena
Find more places like 2117 Madison Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
2117 Madison Ave
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

2117 Madison Ave

2117 North Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altadena
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2117 North Madison Avenue, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Warm Welcoming Home Near Historic Christmas Tree Lane! - Charming Home on a cul-de-sac street, welcomed by a long driveway with a detached 2 car garage. The home boasts a stunning formal living room with an elegant brick fireplace, fully equipped kitchen adjacent to the laundry room, and bonus room. Very well maintained home with lots of storage space, and plenty of natural light beaming in. The backyard features a private covered patio and an over-sized yard ideal for entertaining.This home really has a great deal of character from all around.

Other amenities included wood style flooring, new central A/C, new dual paneled windows.

MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING REQUIREMENTS FOR YOUR APPLICATION TO BE CONSIDERED:

- 2.5x rental rate for gross household income
- FICO score of 700 or better.
- No pets
- Employed continuously for past year
- No evictions, bankruptcies, or delinquent accounts

Please make sure you qualify before you apply. Do no hesitate to call our office for clarification on qualifying factors.

GPM
REALTOR - CA DRE 01995788

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5170572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 Madison Ave have any available units?
2117 Madison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 2117 Madison Ave have?
Some of 2117 Madison Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Madison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Madison Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2117 Madison Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altadena.
Does 2117 Madison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2117 Madison Ave offers parking.
Does 2117 Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 Madison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Madison Ave have a pool?
No, 2117 Madison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2117 Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 2117 Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2117 Madison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2117 Madison Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2117 Madison Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Altadena 2 BedroomsAltadena Apartments with Balcony
Altadena Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAltadena Dog Friendly Apartments
Altadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA
Montebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

President Streets

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts