2117 Madison Ave

Warm Welcoming Home Near Historic Christmas Tree Lane! - Charming Home on a cul-de-sac street, welcomed by a long driveway with a detached 2 car garage. The home boasts a stunning formal living room with an elegant brick fireplace, fully equipped kitchen adjacent to the laundry room, and bonus room. Very well maintained home with lots of storage space, and plenty of natural light beaming in. The backyard features a private covered patio and an over-sized yard ideal for entertaining.This home really has a great deal of character from all around.



Other amenities included wood style flooring, new central A/C, new dual paneled windows.



MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING REQUIREMENTS FOR YOUR APPLICATION TO BE CONSIDERED:



- 2.5x rental rate for gross household income

- FICO score of 700 or better.

- No pets

- Employed continuously for past year

- No evictions, bankruptcies, or delinquent accounts



Please make sure you qualify before you apply. Do no hesitate to call our office for clarification on qualifying factors.



