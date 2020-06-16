2000 Lake Avenue.

Amenities

Located in the desirable community of Altadena, Millard Creek introduces a collection of contemporary , 2 Br 2.5 bth townhouses for today's discerning and on-the-go individuals. Residents will enjoy the modern linear design elements, bright rooms, landscaped common areas, mountain views and the close proximity to Pasadena's hottest entertainment areas and the benefit of easy access to local freeways. All homes offer an open floor plan and modern architecture highlighted by expansive windows. Upon entry you will immediately notice the bright kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances. The main level is complete with a half bath, a separate room ideal as a den or at-home office and a balcony off the living/dining area. Upstairs, you'll find 2 en-suite bedrooms with walk-in closets in addition to a large hall closet and a stackable washer/dryer in a hallway closet as well. Residents will enjoy multiple sitting areas and a water feature. All townhouses have two parking spaces in a secure subterranean garage with elevator access. Sited across the street from the Coffee Gallery and near to the many hiking trails of the San Gabriel Mountain range. Call today to make Millard Creek your new place to call home.