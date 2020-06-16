All apartments in Altadena
2000 Lake Avenue.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

2000 Lake Avenue

2000 North Lake Avenue · (626) 639-1669
Location

2000 North Lake Avenue, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,250

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1720 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
Located in the desirable community of Altadena, Millard Creek introduces a collection of contemporary , 2 Br 2.5 bth townhouses for today's discerning and on-the-go individuals. Residents will enjoy the modern linear design elements, bright rooms, landscaped common areas, mountain views and the close proximity to Pasadena's hottest entertainment areas and the benefit of easy access to local freeways. All homes offer an open floor plan and modern architecture highlighted by expansive windows. Upon entry you will immediately notice the bright kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances. The main level is complete with a half bath, a separate room ideal as a den or at-home office and a balcony off the living/dining area. Upstairs, you'll find 2 en-suite bedrooms with walk-in closets in addition to a large hall closet and a stackable washer/dryer in a hallway closet as well. Residents will enjoy multiple sitting areas and a water feature. All townhouses have two parking spaces in a secure subterranean garage with elevator access. Sited across the street from the Coffee Gallery and near to the many hiking trails of the San Gabriel Mountain range. Call today to make Millard Creek your new place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

