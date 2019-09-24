1698 Atchison Street

Amenities

This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath house in one of the best Pasadena Neighborhoods can now be YOURS. House is located in Northeast Pasadena just a short distance from the Altadena country club. Fully gated for privacy, with lovely grassy front yard and 9000 sqft backyard with enclosed patio that is ideal for entertainment. House features laminate floors throughout, spacious living room, fully upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar with bar stools. Spacious remodeled baths. Laundry area with plenty of storage space and washer and dryer. Detached 1 car garage and plenty of driveway parking available. Pets are welcome! Close to Stater Bros, Starbucks, trendy restaurants, shopping, easy access to 210 freeway, Hastings Ranch, Old Town, Rose-bowl, Pasadena Community College, Caltech and so much more!