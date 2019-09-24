All apartments in Altadena
Find more places like 1698 Atchison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altadena, CA
/
1698 Atchison Street
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:21 PM

1698 Atchison Street

1698 Atchison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altadena
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1698 Atchison Street, Altadena, CA 91104
Altadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath house in one of the best Pasadena Neighborhoods can now be YOURS. House is located in Northeast Pasadena just a short distance from the Altadena country club. Fully gated for privacy, with lovely grassy front yard and 9000 sqft backyard with enclosed patio that is ideal for entertainment. House features laminate floors throughout, spacious living room, fully upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar with bar stools. Spacious remodeled baths. Laundry area with plenty of storage space and washer and dryer. Detached 1 car garage and plenty of driveway parking available. Pets are welcome! Close to Stater Bros, Starbucks, trendy restaurants, shopping, easy access to 210 freeway, Hastings Ranch, Old Town, Rose-bowl, Pasadena Community College, Caltech and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1698 Atchison Street have any available units?
1698 Atchison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 1698 Atchison Street have?
Some of 1698 Atchison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1698 Atchison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1698 Atchison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1698 Atchison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1698 Atchison Street is pet friendly.
Does 1698 Atchison Street offer parking?
Yes, 1698 Atchison Street offers parking.
Does 1698 Atchison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1698 Atchison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1698 Atchison Street have a pool?
No, 1698 Atchison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1698 Atchison Street have accessible units?
No, 1698 Atchison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1698 Atchison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1698 Atchison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1698 Atchison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1698 Atchison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Altadena 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAltadena Apartments with Balconies
Altadena Apartments with GaragesAltadena Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Altadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

President Streets

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts