159 W Manor Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Beautiful character Bungalow that has been completely restored. This charming home features a large, welcoming front porch, two spacious bedrooms, remodeled bathroom, formal dining room, breakfast room with built-in cabinets, sunny den with abundent windows and laundry/mud room off the remodeled kitchen. Wonderful details include Batchelder tiled fireplace, gleaming hardwood floors, period moldings, doors and hardware. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and periodlight fixtures. The home is outfitted with central heat and air, tankless water heater, copper plumbing and a newer roof. The oversized backyard features a large deck and two-car garage.