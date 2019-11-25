All apartments in Altadena
159 W Manor Street
159 W Manor Street

159 West Manor Street · No Longer Available
Location

159 West Manor Street, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful character Bungalow that has been completely restored. This charming home features a large, welcoming front porch, two spacious bedrooms, remodeled bathroom, formal dining room, breakfast room with built-in cabinets, sunny den with abundent windows and laundry/mud room off the remodeled kitchen. Wonderful details include Batchelder tiled fireplace, gleaming hardwood floors, period moldings, doors and hardware. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and periodlight fixtures. The home is outfitted with central heat and air, tankless water heater, copper plumbing and a newer roof. The oversized backyard features a large deck and two-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

