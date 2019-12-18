100 Reever Way

Amenities
Are you looking for a short term lease??? Then this is the property for you!! This cute home is centrally located in the hills of Altadena and situated in a quiet cul-de-sac with mature trees! This property sits on a 10,018 square foot lot which is perfect for entertaining friends, family and your 4 legged pet! This 2 bedrooms 1 bath that has been remodeled offers a open and airy living room that has a wood burning fireplace, and looks onto the kitchen, new windows, fully remodeled kitchen that has brand new white self closing cabinets, quartz counter tops, large stainless steel sink, microwave, oven/range and so much more! Fresh paint inside and out along with newly refinished hardwood floors. The backyard features fruit trees and a sparkling pool which is perfect for these hot days!