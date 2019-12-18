All apartments in Altadena
Last updated December 18 2019

100 Reever Way

100 Reever Way · No Longer Available
Location

100 Reever Way, Altadena, CA 91001
Altadena

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Are you looking for a short term lease??? Then this is the property for you!! This cute home is centrally located in the hills of Altadena and situated in a quiet cul-de-sac with mature trees! This property sits on a 10,018 square foot lot which is perfect for entertaining friends, family and your 4 legged pet! This 2 bedrooms 1 bath that has been remodeled offers a open and airy living room that has a wood burning fireplace, and looks onto the kitchen, new windows, fully remodeled kitchen that has brand new white self closing cabinets, quartz counter tops, large stainless steel sink, microwave, oven/range and so much more! Fresh paint inside and out along with newly refinished hardwood floors. The backyard features fruit trees and a sparkling pool which is perfect for these hot days!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Reever Way have any available units?
100 Reever Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altadena, CA.
What amenities does 100 Reever Way have?
Some of 100 Reever Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Reever Way currently offering any rent specials?
100 Reever Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Reever Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Reever Way is pet friendly.
Does 100 Reever Way offer parking?
No, 100 Reever Way does not offer parking.
Does 100 Reever Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Reever Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Reever Way have a pool?
Yes, 100 Reever Way has a pool.
Does 100 Reever Way have accessible units?
No, 100 Reever Way does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Reever Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Reever Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Reever Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Reever Way does not have units with air conditioning.
