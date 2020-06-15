2644 Alpine Blvd #C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pool air conditioning

3Bed/1.5 Bath Two Story Townhome at Ridgecrest Complex - Two story townhouse in Alpine. Located within minutes to schools, dining and freeway access.



This townhouse has carpet, tile and vinyl plank flooring, the kitchen has a gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. There is plenty of room in cabinets and counter space.



This unit has central air conditioning forced heating and a gas fireplace. Decorative crown molding, mirrored closet doors, a full size washer and dryer in the unit. There is a balcony off the master bedroom. Fenced patio area.



Complex has a pool, spa and gardener service for common areas (provided by the HOA).



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Sewer and Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



