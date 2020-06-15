All apartments in Alpine
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

2644 Alpine Blvd #C

2644 Alpine Boulevard · (619) 464-6444
Location

2644 Alpine Boulevard, Alpine, CA 91901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2644 Alpine Blvd #C · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1240 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
3Bed/1.5 Bath Two Story Townhome at Ridgecrest Complex - Two story townhouse in Alpine. Located within minutes to schools, dining and freeway access.

This townhouse has carpet, tile and vinyl plank flooring, the kitchen has a gas stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. There is plenty of room in cabinets and counter space.

This unit has central air conditioning forced heating and a gas fireplace. Decorative crown molding, mirrored closet doors, a full size washer and dryer in the unit. There is a balcony off the master bedroom. Fenced patio area.

Complex has a pool, spa and gardener service for common areas (provided by the HOA).

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Sewer and Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1962584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

