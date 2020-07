Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 2 bedrooms and 1 bath home located in highly desirable neighborhood of El Camino Village. Bright & Airy!!! This

property features new interior and exterior paint, dual pane windows, recessed lighting, new light fixtures, brand new vanity &

tile flooring in the bathroom, 2 car detached garage with brand new automatic garage door. Huge front and backyard with fresh

landscaping. Close to 405 fwy, El Camino College, Alondra Park, and shops & restaurants!!!