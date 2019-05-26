3134 W 145th street 12

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3134 W 145th, Gardena - Property Id: 120653



Super close to SpaceX, El Segundo, Gardena, Hawthorne and 405 freeway. Gated community, you also get your own 2 car garage. We prefer small family of less than 4 people or working professionals of 3 people. Thanks.



Here's just brief of what was updated in the unit:

New floors, new paint, new kitchen with oven range, disposal, sink, faucet, quartz countertops, new cabinets and sink, and new heater & AC ; recessed lighting in the hallway, large, rock wall gas burning fireplace, wrought iron and front doors. Master has double closets, own full bath. Downstairs, an office/laundry room and hallway to the large automated 2 car garage and two garage door openers.



Must show proof of fund by showing 3 months of bank statements and pay stubs, $35 nonrefundable credit and background check fee, no pets and renter insurance required.



Please call 3107206263 to schedule viewing. Thanks.



Minimum 1 year lease, must show good credit, renter insurance required

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120653

No Pets Allowed



