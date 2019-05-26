All apartments in Alondra Park
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:24 AM

3134 W 145th street 12

3134 West 145th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3134 West 145th Street, Alondra Park, CA 90249
Alondra Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3134 W 145th, Gardena - Property Id: 120653

Super close to SpaceX, El Segundo, Gardena, Hawthorne and 405 freeway. Gated community, you also get your own 2 car garage. We prefer small family of less than 4 people or working professionals of 3 people. Thanks.

Here's just brief of what was updated in the unit:
New floors, new paint, new kitchen with oven range, disposal, sink, faucet, quartz countertops, new cabinets and sink, and new heater & AC ; recessed lighting in the hallway, large, rock wall gas burning fireplace, wrought iron and front doors. Master has double closets, own full bath. Downstairs, an office/laundry room and hallway to the large automated 2 car garage and two garage door openers.

Must show proof of fund by showing 3 months of bank statements and pay stubs, $35 nonrefundable credit and background check fee, no pets and renter insurance required.

Please call 3107206263 to schedule viewing. Thanks.

Minimum 1 year lease, must show good credit, renter insurance required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120653
Property Id 120653

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4880843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3134 W 145th street 12 have any available units?
3134 W 145th street 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alondra Park, CA.
What amenities does 3134 W 145th street 12 have?
Some of 3134 W 145th street 12's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3134 W 145th street 12 currently offering any rent specials?
3134 W 145th street 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3134 W 145th street 12 pet-friendly?
No, 3134 W 145th street 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alondra Park.
Does 3134 W 145th street 12 offer parking?
Yes, 3134 W 145th street 12 offers parking.
Does 3134 W 145th street 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3134 W 145th street 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3134 W 145th street 12 have a pool?
No, 3134 W 145th street 12 does not have a pool.
Does 3134 W 145th street 12 have accessible units?
No, 3134 W 145th street 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 3134 W 145th street 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3134 W 145th street 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3134 W 145th street 12 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3134 W 145th street 12 has units with air conditioning.
