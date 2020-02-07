All apartments in Alondra Park
Find more places like 15516 Faysmith Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alondra Park, CA
/
15516 Faysmith Avenue
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

15516 Faysmith Avenue

15516 South Faysmith Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15516 South Faysmith Avenue, Alondra Park, CA 90249
Alondra Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home In El Camino Village/South Bay - Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home in highly sought after El Camino Village neighborhood. The home features Hardwood floors. Stainless steel kitchen appliances including stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Remodeled Bathroom with custom tile shower. Shaded patio with custom made teak patio furniture. Large grassy yard.
Detached 2 car garage for storage only. Covered and gated parking space on side of house and one spot in driveway. This home is an entertainer's dream. Just minutes from Torrance, Redondo Beach & Manhattan Beach.
Submit on pet with additional pet rent
Good credit required
No smoking
Move In Ready Early February. $500 rent credit if approved applicant takes possession by 02/14/2020

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4495005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15516 Faysmith Avenue have any available units?
15516 Faysmith Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alondra Park, CA.
What amenities does 15516 Faysmith Avenue have?
Some of 15516 Faysmith Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15516 Faysmith Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15516 Faysmith Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15516 Faysmith Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15516 Faysmith Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15516 Faysmith Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15516 Faysmith Avenue does offer parking.
Does 15516 Faysmith Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15516 Faysmith Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15516 Faysmith Avenue have a pool?
No, 15516 Faysmith Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15516 Faysmith Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15516 Faysmith Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15516 Faysmith Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15516 Faysmith Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15516 Faysmith Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15516 Faysmith Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALawndale, CAHawthorne, CAGardena, CARedondo Beach, CADel Aire, CAInglewood, CA
Westmont, CAEl Segundo, CAManhattan Beach, CACarson, CAWest Carson, CAHermosa Beach, CACompton, CALomita, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CACulver City, CAFlorence-Graham, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

El Camino Community College DistrictCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine