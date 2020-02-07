15516 Faysmith Avenue

Amenities

Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home In El Camino Village/South Bay - Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home in highly sought after El Camino Village neighborhood. The home features Hardwood floors. Stainless steel kitchen appliances including stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Remodeled Bathroom with custom tile shower. Shaded patio with custom made teak patio furniture. Large grassy yard.

Detached 2 car garage for storage only. Covered and gated parking space on side of house and one spot in driveway. This home is an entertainer's dream. Just minutes from Torrance, Redondo Beach & Manhattan Beach.

Submit on pet with additional pet rent

Good credit required

No smoking

Move In Ready Early February. $500 rent credit if approved applicant takes possession by 02/14/2020



No Cats Allowed



