garage recently renovated

Cozy Glendale House This single family house located in the Rossmoyne neighborhood and is comprised of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms as well as a two car garage. This house is 1,617 square feet. The cozy house is very bright with large windows throughout and remodeled kitchen. This house will be available May 1st.