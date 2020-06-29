All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:14 AM

78 E Bay State Street

78 Bay State Street · No Longer Available
Location

78 Bay State Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Elegant two stories condo central located in the heart of Alhambra where you can find amost everything you need around. Two suites with spacious closet. It has been tastfully upgraded in every details..... hardwood, tile flooring, crown molding, recessed lighting, wood window shutters, stainless steel appliance, newer model washer and dryers,Smart Nest Thermostat. A private back yard for outdoor enjoyment. Safety gated community and parking with 2 assigned spaces and storate. Just ready for you to move in and enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 E Bay State Street have any available units?
78 E Bay State Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 78 E Bay State Street have?
Some of 78 E Bay State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 E Bay State Street currently offering any rent specials?
78 E Bay State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 E Bay State Street pet-friendly?
No, 78 E Bay State Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 78 E Bay State Street offer parking?
Yes, 78 E Bay State Street offers parking.
Does 78 E Bay State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78 E Bay State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 E Bay State Street have a pool?
No, 78 E Bay State Street does not have a pool.
Does 78 E Bay State Street have accessible units?
No, 78 E Bay State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 78 E Bay State Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 E Bay State Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 E Bay State Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 E Bay State Street does not have units with air conditioning.
