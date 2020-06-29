78 E Bay State Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Elegant two stories condo central located in the heart of Alhambra where you can find amost everything you need around. Two suites with spacious closet. It has been tastfully upgraded in every details..... hardwood, tile flooring, crown molding, recessed lighting, wood window shutters, stainless steel appliance, newer model washer and dryers,Smart Nest Thermostat. A private back yard for outdoor enjoyment. Safety gated community and parking with 2 assigned spaces and storate. Just ready for you to move in and enjoy.