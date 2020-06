Amenities

Newly updated condo is located at Upper level facing court yard. It features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Remodeled spacious kitchen highlights new cabinets, new granite counter tops, and new flooring. Updated bathroom has new vanity and granite counter top. Wood floor throughout. Fresh interior painting. Walking distance to golf course and Almansor Park. Move-in ready.