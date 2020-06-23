All apartments in Alhambra
615 Lindaraxa

615 Lindaraxa Park · No Longer Available
Location

615 Lindaraxa Park, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Nestled snugly into the quaint enclave of Alhambra's Lindaraxa Park Historic District, this charming unit in a classic early 20's Cape Cod triplex offers two bedrooms, 1 1/4 baths, formal dining room and a generous living room with traditional fireplace. Additionally featured are original moldings, built-in china in kitchen, combination washer-dryer and a single car garage; all this in a delightful conveniently located neighborhood. Renovations in progress are refreshing hardwood floors, installation of vintage-look Marmoleum flooring in kitchen and baths, installation of period correct tile counter in kitchen, finish painting and mini-blinds. This special home is not your average, run of the mill rental. Take a look.... we think you'll agree.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Lindaraxa have any available units?
615 Lindaraxa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 615 Lindaraxa have?
Some of 615 Lindaraxa's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Lindaraxa currently offering any rent specials?
615 Lindaraxa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Lindaraxa pet-friendly?
No, 615 Lindaraxa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 615 Lindaraxa offer parking?
Yes, 615 Lindaraxa does offer parking.
Does 615 Lindaraxa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 Lindaraxa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Lindaraxa have a pool?
No, 615 Lindaraxa does not have a pool.
Does 615 Lindaraxa have accessible units?
No, 615 Lindaraxa does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Lindaraxa have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 Lindaraxa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 Lindaraxa have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 Lindaraxa does not have units with air conditioning.
