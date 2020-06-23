615 Lindaraxa

Amenities
Nestled snugly into the quaint enclave of Alhambra's Lindaraxa Park Historic District, this charming unit in a classic early 20's Cape Cod triplex offers two bedrooms, 1 1/4 baths, formal dining room and a generous living room with traditional fireplace. Additionally featured are original moldings, built-in china in kitchen, combination washer-dryer and a single car garage; all this in a delightful conveniently located neighborhood. Renovations in progress are refreshing hardwood floors, installation of vintage-look Marmoleum flooring in kitchen and baths, installation of period correct tile counter in kitchen, finish painting and mini-blinds. This special home is not your average, run of the mill rental. Take a look.... we think you'll agree.