615 Lindaraxa

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Nestled snugly into the quaint enclave of Alhambra's Lindaraxa Park Historic District, this charming unit in a classic early 20's Cape Cod triplex offers two bedrooms, 1 1/4 baths, formal dining room and a generous living room with traditional fireplace. Additionally featured are original moldings, built-in china in kitchen, combination washer-dryer and a single car garage; all this in a delightful conveniently located neighborhood. Renovations in progress are refreshing hardwood floors, installation of vintage-look Marmoleum flooring in kitchen and baths, installation of period correct tile counter in kitchen, finish painting and mini-blinds. This special home is not your average, run of the mill rental. Take a look.... we think you'll agree.