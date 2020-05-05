613 Lindaraxa

Amenities
Nestled snugly into the quaint enclave of Alhambra's Lindaraxa Park Historic District, this charming unit in a classic early 20's Cape Cod triplex offers two bedrooms, 1 1/4 baths, formal dining room and a generous living room. Additionally featured are original moldings, built-in china in kitchen, combination washer-dryer and a single car garage; all this in a delightful conveniently located neighborhood. Newly refinished hardwood floors, new period correct tile counter in kitchen. This special home is not your average, run of the mill rental. Take a look.... we think you'll agree.