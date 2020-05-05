All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:14 AM

613 Lindaraxa

613 Lindaraxa Park · (626) 795-6262
Location

613 Lindaraxa Park, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nestled snugly into the quaint enclave of Alhambra's Lindaraxa Park Historic District, this charming unit in a classic early 20's Cape Cod triplex offers two bedrooms, 1 1/4 baths, formal dining room and a generous living room. Additionally featured are original moldings, built-in china in kitchen, combination washer-dryer and a single car garage; all this in a delightful conveniently located neighborhood. Newly refinished hardwood floors, new period correct tile counter in kitchen. This special home is not your average, run of the mill rental. Take a look.... we think you'll agree.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

