613 Lindaraxa

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Nestled snugly into the quaint enclave of Alhambra's Lindaraxa Park Historic District, this charming unit in a classic early 20's Cape Cod triplex offers two bedrooms, 1 1/4 baths, formal dining room and a generous living room. Additionally featured are original moldings, built-in china in kitchen, combination washer-dryer and a single car garage; all this in a delightful conveniently located neighborhood. Newly refinished hardwood floors, new period correct tile counter in kitchen. This special home is not your average, run of the mill rental. Take a look.... we think you'll agree.