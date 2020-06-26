5 Elm Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e2d8cb5007 ---- This one bedroom apartment has been completely remodeled and is stunning. The apartment has a beautiful modern kitchen with quartz counter-tops, high end appliances and track lighting. The apartment has sleek laminate wood flooring throughout and has all new fixtures, fans and air conditioning unit. The apartment also has new double pane windows throughout. The bathroom has been updated with high-end fixtures and tile surround bathtub. The bedroom has a lot of space and sizable closets. There is additional built in storage and closet space in the apartment. The apartment is in a small 9 unit complex and each unit comes with two off street parking spots and outside storage area. The complex also has an on site laundry room. The apartment is located on Main Street in Alhambra adjacent to South Pasadena. It's located within walking distance of many popular Alhambra and South Pasadena retail and dining options. Please set up a time with Real Property Management to view the apartment. Move in costs: $1650 - Rent $1650 - Security Deposit - Due at lease signing $175 - Inspection Fee $40 - Application Fee Small pets allowed with additional deposit and additional $25 in monthly rent