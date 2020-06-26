All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 5 Elm Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
5 Elm Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

5 Elm Street

5 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5 Elm Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e2d8cb5007 ---- This one bedroom apartment has been completely remodeled and is stunning. The apartment has a beautiful modern kitchen with quartz counter-tops, high end appliances and track lighting. The apartment has sleek laminate wood flooring throughout and has all new fixtures, fans and air conditioning unit. The apartment also has new double pane windows throughout. The bathroom has been updated with high-end fixtures and tile surround bathtub. The bedroom has a lot of space and sizable closets. There is additional built in storage and closet space in the apartment. The apartment is in a small 9 unit complex and each unit comes with two off street parking spots and outside storage area. The complex also has an on site laundry room. The apartment is located on Main Street in Alhambra adjacent to South Pasadena. It's located within walking distance of many popular Alhambra and South Pasadena retail and dining options. Please set up a time with Real Property Management to view the apartment. Move in costs: $1650 - Rent $1650 - Security Deposit - Due at lease signing $175 - Inspection Fee $40 - Application Fee Small pets allowed with additional deposit and additional $25 in monthly rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Elm Street have any available units?
5 Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 5 Elm Street have?
Some of 5 Elm Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
5 Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Elm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Elm Street is pet friendly.
Does 5 Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 5 Elm Street offers parking.
Does 5 Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Elm Street have a pool?
No, 5 Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 5 Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 5 Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Elm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Elm Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 Elm Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles