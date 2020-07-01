All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 408 East Ramona Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
408 East Ramona Road
Last updated March 20 2020 at 7:18 AM

408 East Ramona Road

408 East Ramona Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

408 East Ramona Road, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Completely remodeled studio in Alhambra. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, access to yard and patio and two-car garage. Utilities included: gas and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 14th 2020. $950/month rent. $500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 East Ramona Road have any available units?
408 East Ramona Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 408 East Ramona Road have?
Some of 408 East Ramona Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 East Ramona Road currently offering any rent specials?
408 East Ramona Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 East Ramona Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 East Ramona Road is pet friendly.
Does 408 East Ramona Road offer parking?
Yes, 408 East Ramona Road offers parking.
Does 408 East Ramona Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 East Ramona Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 East Ramona Road have a pool?
No, 408 East Ramona Road does not have a pool.
Does 408 East Ramona Road have accessible units?
No, 408 East Ramona Road does not have accessible units.
Does 408 East Ramona Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 East Ramona Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 East Ramona Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 408 East Ramona Road has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles