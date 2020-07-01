408 East Ramona Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Completely remodeled studio in Alhambra. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, access to yard and patio and two-car garage. Utilities included: gas and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 14th 2020. $950/month rent. $500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.