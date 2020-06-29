All apartments in Alhambra
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

401 N El Molino St

401 North El Molino Street · No Longer Available
Location

401 North El Molino Street, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
401 N El Molino St, Alhambra 91801 - Spanish style home for rent in the very desirable area of North Alhambra. Extremely well maintained. Four bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. Elegant living room with fireplace and plantation shutters, large formal dining room. Large kitchen with knotty pinecabinetry and separate eating area. Separate laundry room. Backyard features a beautiful pool, Jacuzzi and covered patio.Gardening & Pool service provided by landlord. Property will be available for rent on March 1st, 2020.

(RLNE5452687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 N El Molino St have any available units?
401 N El Molino St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 401 N El Molino St have?
Some of 401 N El Molino St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 N El Molino St currently offering any rent specials?
401 N El Molino St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 N El Molino St pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 N El Molino St is pet friendly.
Does 401 N El Molino St offer parking?
No, 401 N El Molino St does not offer parking.
Does 401 N El Molino St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 N El Molino St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 N El Molino St have a pool?
Yes, 401 N El Molino St has a pool.
Does 401 N El Molino St have accessible units?
No, 401 N El Molino St does not have accessible units.
Does 401 N El Molino St have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 N El Molino St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 N El Molino St have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 N El Molino St does not have units with air conditioning.
