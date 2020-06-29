Amenities
401 N El Molino St, Alhambra 91801 - Spanish style home for rent in the very desirable area of North Alhambra. Extremely well maintained. Four bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. Elegant living room with fireplace and plantation shutters, large formal dining room. Large kitchen with knotty pinecabinetry and separate eating area. Separate laundry room. Backyard features a beautiful pool, Jacuzzi and covered patio.Gardening & Pool service provided by landlord. Property will be available for rent on March 1st, 2020.
(RLNE5452687)