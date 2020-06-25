320 N Marguerita Avenue

Amenities

Nice 3 bedrooms 3 baths town home in most desirable Alhambra area. Close to South Pasadena and San Marino. New interior paint. New copper re-pipe in November 2018. Newly remodeled baths with granite counter tops and tile floors. 2 master bedrooms one with walk-in closet and high ceiling. Dining room leads to the remodeled kitchen with granite counter top and recess lights. good size living room with dramatic high ceiling, recess lights, wood floor and fire place laminated wood floor in all upstairs bedrooms. close tao school, park, and market.