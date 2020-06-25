All apartments in Alhambra
Find more places like 320 N Marguerita Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alhambra, CA
/
320 N Marguerita Avenue
Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:34 PM

320 N Marguerita Avenue

320 North Marguerita Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alhambra
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

320 North Marguerita Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801
Alhambra

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedrooms 3 baths town home in most desirable Alhambra area. Close to South Pasadena and San Marino. New interior paint. New copper re-pipe in November 2018. Newly remodeled baths with granite counter tops and tile floors. 2 master bedrooms one with walk-in closet and high ceiling. Dining room leads to the remodeled kitchen with granite counter top and recess lights. good size living room with dramatic high ceiling, recess lights, wood floor and fire place laminated wood floor in all upstairs bedrooms. close tao school, park, and market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 N Marguerita Avenue have any available units?
320 N Marguerita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alhambra, CA.
What amenities does 320 N Marguerita Avenue have?
Some of 320 N Marguerita Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 N Marguerita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
320 N Marguerita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 N Marguerita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 320 N Marguerita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alhambra.
Does 320 N Marguerita Avenue offer parking?
No, 320 N Marguerita Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 320 N Marguerita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 N Marguerita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 N Marguerita Avenue have a pool?
No, 320 N Marguerita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 320 N Marguerita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 320 N Marguerita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 320 N Marguerita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 N Marguerita Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 N Marguerita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 N Marguerita Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave
Alhambra, CA 91801
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave.
Alhambra, CA 91803

Similar Pages

Alhambra 1 BedroomsAlhambra 2 Bedrooms
Alhambra Apartments with GymAlhambra Apartments with Parking
Alhambra Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CA
Redondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles